Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $272.27 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $10.53 billion and approximately $272.27 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00199737 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006167 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.