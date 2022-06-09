Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$73.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.52 billion and a PE ratio of 33.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$71.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.45. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$52.30 and a 1 year high of C$76.80.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$80.50 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.71.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

