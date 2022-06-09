DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013060 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

