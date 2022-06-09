DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $2.42

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $83,213.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00008066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00359528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00424610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030660 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.