Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.42.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $107.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 645,882 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Duke Energy by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,118,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,219,000 after acquiring an additional 540,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,826,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,602,000 after acquiring an additional 184,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

