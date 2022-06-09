Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Shares of DNB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,593. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 775.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 716,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 635,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,255,000 after buying an additional 385,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,262,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,156,000 after buying an additional 327,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

