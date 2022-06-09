DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in DXC Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

