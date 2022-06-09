Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 991,541 shares.The stock last traded at $16.50 and had previously closed at $16.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 341,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 185,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.