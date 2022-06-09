Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $192,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

