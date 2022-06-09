EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Shares Up 0.2%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

