Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Educational Development (Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.