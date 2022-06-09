Efinity Token (EFI) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $26.98 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,396.03 or 0.99981550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030421 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

