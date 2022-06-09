Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:ELAT)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1,702.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,709 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

