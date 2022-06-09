Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 242,241 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,298,800 shares of company stock valued at $384,486,060 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.76. 31,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,813. The company has a market capitalization of $292.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

