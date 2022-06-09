Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 25th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.
EARN opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.
EARN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.