Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 25th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

EARN opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EARN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

