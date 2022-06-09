Emercoin Achieves Market Cap of $965,962.22 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $965,962.22 and $8,872.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00029177 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,260 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

