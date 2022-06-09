Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Up 2.5%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.51. 1,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,767.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock worth $6,374,719. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

