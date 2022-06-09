Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.89 million-$734.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.62 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.55 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.
DAVA traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,998. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $125.56.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $64,236,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 198.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.
About Endava (Get Rating)
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.