Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.89 million-$734.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.62 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

DAVA traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,998. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $125.56.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $64,236,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 198.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

