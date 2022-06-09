Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$989.73.

EDV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.41. 278,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$25.61 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 58.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.24.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1584233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

