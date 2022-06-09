Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Energizer stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.69. 455,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. Energizer has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after buying an additional 77,203 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 50.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

