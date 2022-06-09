Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,464 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UUUU. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 62.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Energy Fuels by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 46,662 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of UUUU stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 123,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,120. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.