Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 753,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,774,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 155,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,689,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.