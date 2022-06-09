Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 4,310 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up about 2.6% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Solar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,268 shares of company stock worth $1,901,981. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,464. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

