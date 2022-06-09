Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.1% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $255.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,218. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.27.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

