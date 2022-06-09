Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $219.00

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $219.00 and last traded at $219.00, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.79.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,249,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,074,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

