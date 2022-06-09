Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,382.26 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $15,382.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,467,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,000,227.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,304 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $245,528.64.

On Monday, May 23rd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 7,837 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $46,943.63.

On Friday, May 20th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 16,849 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $98,398.16.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,433 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $206,598.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 19,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $110,770.00.

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

