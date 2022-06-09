EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.92.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $48.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $263,059,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $183,175,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

