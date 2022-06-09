Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE ZGN traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 287,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,637. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ermenegildo Zegna has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $12.65.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,749,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.