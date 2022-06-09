ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Shares of ESAB traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,825. ESAB has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $58.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

