ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of ESE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

