ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.57

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 5672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

