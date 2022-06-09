ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $508,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

