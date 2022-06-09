Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EPRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.39.

Shares of EPRT opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,995,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,689,000 after acquiring an additional 658,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

