Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0299 on Exchanges

Evedo (EVED) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $439,085.49 and $30,939.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,931.88 or 1.00025719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031336 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.