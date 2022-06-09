EventChain (EVC) Market Cap Hits $59,279.27

EventChain (EVC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $59,279.27 and approximately $3,393.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EventChain has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

About EventChain

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

