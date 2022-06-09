Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 million-$14.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ MRAM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 1,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,846. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

In related news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,966 shares of company stock valued at $71,809. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

