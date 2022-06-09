Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

EXAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $112,273,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,400,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,590,413,000. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

