F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 2,616,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

