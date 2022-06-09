Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288,429 shares during the quarter. Farfetch accounts for approximately 1.5% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Farfetch stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $53.77.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

