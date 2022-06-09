Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

