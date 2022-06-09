Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,771 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

