Financial Contrast: Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and IsoPlexis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.57) -6.18 IsoPlexis $17.26 million 7.25 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IsoPlexis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nautilus Biotechnology and IsoPlexis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 146.21%. IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 431.25%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.57% -14.77% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

