First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,392. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

