First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

