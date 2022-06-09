Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $249.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $249.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.65.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $135.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.04. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 698,184 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $99,170,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

