Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch Sells 3,676 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Five9 stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.55. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

