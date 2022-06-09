Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $15,563.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14,433.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($194.24) to £138 ($172.93) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($200.38) to £126 ($157.89) in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $57.12. 20,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

