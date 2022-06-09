Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.03). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

