Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

Franklin Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

