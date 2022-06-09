Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Trading Up 1.6%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 243,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 531,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $444.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.